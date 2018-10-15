Young motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision at a South Bay intersection.

Andrew Balderas, 21, of San Ysidro, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the 100 block of Mile of Cars Way just before 7 a.m. Thursday when a Toyota minivan made a left turn directly into his path at Transportation Avenue, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Balderas, who was wearing a helmet, struck the minivan and was ejected onto the roadway, according to a Medical Examiner’s Office statement.

An off-duty emergency medical technician arrived shortly after the collision, called 911 and began performing CPR on Balderas, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. When paramedics arrived, Balderas was unresponsive and had no pulse. He was transported to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, but doctors were unable to revive him.

The minivan driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, National City police Sgt. Jeffrey Meeks said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the collision, Meeks said.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral expenses.