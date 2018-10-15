Judge determines Kellen Winslow Jr. will stand trial for rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A judge determined Monday that Kellen Winslow Jr. will stand trial for a rape case.

He is faced with counts of forcible rape and the rape of an unconscious person.

A woman testified in a preliminary hearing for the ex-NFL tight end Monday.

Winslow is accused of raping the woman when she was unconscious in 2003. She was 17-years-old at the time.

Winslow II, the 35-year-old son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, is already facing trial for allegedly kidnapping and raping two women in his hometown of Encinitas this year. He faces life in prison if convicted.

In the case filed in June, Winslow II is accused of luring a 54-year- old transient -- who was hitchhiking -- into his Hummer for a ride, then raping her on March 17.

Prosecutors also allege that Winslow II picked up a 58-year-old homeless woman that he knew from a prior encounter and offered to take her to have coffee on May 13, but instead took her to a secluded area and raped her, then allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

After Monday's preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if enough evidence was presented for Winslow II to stand trial on the charges related to the 2003 incident.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.