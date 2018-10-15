Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home.

Quentasia Heights was last seen around 2:47 p.m. Monday at the home in the 7300 block of Nebraska Avenue in the Bay Terraces neighborhood. Police say the girl jumped the fence in the backyard, ran southbound on the 7500 block of Alascia Street and might have gotten into a car.

Quentasia is described as 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black braids with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a gray or burgundy T-shirt, burgundy leggings and silver slip-on shoes.

Anyone who sees the girl should call police at 619-531-2000 and refer to event No. 18100025494.