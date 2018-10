Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase Monday, said officials.

Police say the vehicle pursuit began just before noon on Interstate 805 before the chase proceeded to surface streets.

The pursuit ended in the 4500 block of 40th Street in the Normal Heights area, said the San Diego Police Department.

The cops drew their guns at the suspect once the vehicle came to a stop, said SDPD.

He was taken into custody shortly after, said police.