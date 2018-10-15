Officials warn of extreme fire danger amid red flag warning

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County fire officials are preparing for a dangerous peak fire season due to current conditions.

“The wind, the temperature and the low humidity, now we’re looking at a recipe for disaster,” said CAL Fire Captain and spokesman Issac Sanchez.

A red flag warning was issued Monday and will remain in effect until Tuesday evening. Even though San Diego just experienced some rainfall before the weekend, it’s been quickly followed by the Santa Ana winds, meaning any kind of moisture left in the vegetation is quickly being dried out.

As always, fire officials are stressing for people to be prepared in the event of a fire.

“We’re talking about preparation around your home, doing your defensible space clearance. We are also talking about preparation for your family and yourself — getting an evacuation plan together, get an evacuation kit together,” Sanchez said.

Without several more rain events in the county, officials believe the fire danger will remain high.

People are encouraged to register their cell phones on AlertSanDiego, the county’s emergency notification system.