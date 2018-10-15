SoCal woman killed by tree toppled by Santa Ana winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSTIN, Calif. - A woman died after getting trapped in her car that was smashed by a tree in an Orange County neighborhood Monday, authorities said.

Firefighters went to Red Hill Avenue in Tustin after receiving a report that a person was stuck in a car, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito told KTLA just before 9:30 a.m. The woman died a short time later.

Powerful Santa Ana winds swept through the Southern California city Monday and were expected to continue through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Tustin Technical Rescue: 9:15 am Crews are onscene of a large tree that fell on a vehicle 14000 block of Red Hill. One female fatality in the vehicle, unknown age. pic.twitter.com/R2EeHQmGw8 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 15, 2018

A large pine tree also toppled on Barranca Parkway in Irvine on Monday morning landing on a woman's car she was driving to her job at a school, the Los Angeles Times reported. She emerged unhurt and was soon standing on the sidewalk watching a city crew cut the branches and feed them into a wood chipper.

The woman said she saw the tree falling from the corner of her eye, but it was too late to avoid it, the LA Times reported.

