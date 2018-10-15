Kids affected by homelessness get free eye exams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Monarch School students affected by homelessness received free eye exams and glasses Monday.

VSP Global joined Monarch School in San Diego and the San Diego County Optometric Society in providing access to free eye exams and glasses.

Healthy vision is essential to a child’s ability to learn and achieve their academic potential, as well as to play sports and other activities.

Given that 80 percent of what a child learns is through their eyes, early detection of vision issues is key in ensuring a child’s sight is not impaired for life, according to VSP Global.