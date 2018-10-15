× High winds, fire danger prompt SDG&E to cut power to hundreds

SAN DIEGO –- San Diego Gas and Electric cut electricity to hundreds of customers near Palomar Mountain Monday as a precaution because of dangerous fire conditions, the utility said.

The planned power outage affected about 360 customers living near Cleveland Nation Forest in the Palomar Mountain area, an SDG&E spokesperson said. The outage was prompted by high winds and dangerous fire conditions.

The National Weather Service Monday issued a wind advisor for northern San Diego County, saying that winds were predicted to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Winds that strong could blow down power lines.

Winds were expected to lessen Monday afternoon into Tuesday. SDG&E said it was monitoring wind conditions and would restore power to the Palomar area when there is no longer any danger of downed power lines.

33.363368 -116.835579