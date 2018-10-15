Father of 3 killed after shed collapses in East County

LA MESA, Calif. — A GoFundMe was set up to support the family of a young father who was the victim of a deadly shed collapse in La Mesa.

Paul Sandoval was identified as the man who was killed after a wooden shed collapsed Wednesday in the 9100 block of Johnson Drive.

Sandoval was disassembling outbuilding behind a home when he was knocked unconscious and left trapped without a pulse, said authorities.

It took emergency crews about five minutes to pull Sandoval out of the collapsed structure when they started conducting lifesaving efforts after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Sonny Saghera, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Sandoval’s pulse was restored once they arrived at Sharp Memorial Hospital, said authorities.

He was admitted to the trauma center and later succumbed to his injuries.

The father of 3 was the sole provider for the family. The GoFundMe can be found here.

