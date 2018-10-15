Egyptian man ID’d as body found floating off Mission Beach coast

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday identified the man whose body was found floating off the coast of Mission Beach.

A fisherman aboard a boat 2 miles off the San Diego coast found the body of Abdelkader Elshayeb, of Egypt, Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. and called lifeguards, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Lifeguards and San Diego Harbor Police officers retrieved the body and brought it back to shore.

The man was only wearing board shorts, but police noted that he had a chain around his waist, which Dupree said was unusual.

“The condition of the body raised concerns about the cause of death,” Dupree stated, adding homicide detectives were investigating the suspicious death.

Anyone with information about the death should call SDPD at 619-531-2293 or anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.