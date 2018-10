JAMUL, Calif. — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after he suffered burns in a house fire in Jamul.

Around 3 p.m., Cal Fire and several other agencies went to the 17000 block of Lyons Valley Road to rescue the man in his 30s who was trapped inside the burning home.

The man was taken to the hospital while fire crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby grass and trees.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a single family structure fire near the 17k block of Lyons Valley Rd in Jamul.#LyonsIC pic.twitter.com/XMTaX68ym1 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2018

#LyonsIC [update] IC reports that firefighters have achieved knockdown on the fire. pic.twitter.com/mn7UUVgrD0 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2018