Couple wakes to find masked gunman in their bedroom

SAN DIEGO – A couple woke up to masked gunmen standing in their bedroom in City Heights Monday, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were sleeping in their bed in the 3200 block of Bramson Place, just south of Normal Heights when the gunman woke them up around 6:45 a.m., San Diego police said. The men pointed guns and held a knife to the throat of the man demanding valuables.

The man suffered several cuts, police said.

The amount of valuables stolen were not released.

San Diego police robbery detectives were investigating.