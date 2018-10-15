City Council votes to ban polystyrene foam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego City Council voted 5-3 Monday to ban the use and distribution of polystyrene foam in the city.

The City Council's Rules Committee approved the proposal by a 3-2 vote in July, sending it to the full council. The full ban, penned by City Councilman Chris Ward, prohibits the use and sale of egg cartons, food service containers, coolers, ice chests, pool or beach toys, mooring buoys and navigation markers made partially or completely of polystyrene foam, commonly called Styrofoam. The city's Environmental Services Department will also have to provide a list of safe, affordable alternatives to polystyrene products should the ban go into effect.

Polystyrene products don't degrade the way more natural products do, taking hundreds of years to break down. Because of this long life span, marine and terrestrial fauna can and do mistake polystyrene for food.

"Our growing reliance on disposable plastic to fuel our `culture of convenience' is not without cost. Globally, an average of eight million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean," said Roger Kube, a policy adviser with the 5 Gyres Institute, when Ward introduced the proposal in May. "Once there, sunlight and currents shred plastic debris into smaller particles called microplastics, which absorb and concentrate toxic chemicals up the marine food chain and into our bodies. From plankton to fish, and to humans that eat seafood, plastic pollution is changing the very chemistry of life."

Opponents of the ban said it will have a disproportionately negative effect on local restaurants who may not be able to afford more expensive alternatives to polystyrene containers the way larger chain restaurants can. A study by the California Restaurant Association, San Diego Chapter, found that the ban could force small food service businesses to spend up to 145 percent more for polystyrene alternatives like compostable paper.

"We are disappointed and unfortunately not surprised by the vote today," said Chris Duggan with the San Diego chapter of the California Restaurant Association. "We are very concerned by the rush to pass a sweeping policy without data, without an economic analysis, without an EIR, and most importantly without addressing the realities the mandated costs will have on small mom and pop restaurants already struggling to make ends meet."