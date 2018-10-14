Suspect barricades himself in Mission Bay hotel following police pursuit

SAN DIEGO — A man led police on a short car chase and barricaded himself in a Mission Bay motel before officers were able to arrest him Sunday.

Police tried to stop a car in the 2700 block of Grand Avenue after 9 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa. The driver, who police said was wanted for burglary and weapons charges, wouldn’t yield to officers, and fled to a motel in the 4300 block of Mission Bay Drive.

Another passenger was also in the car.

One person in the vehicle got out, ran into the motel and holed himself up in one of the rooms, Bourasa said. The other person stayed in the car and was quickly taken into custody.

Police set up a perimeter around the motel and were able to arrest the person in the hotel room shortly after 10 a.m., Bourasa said. It was not clear if that had been the driver or passenger.

No names were immediately arrested.