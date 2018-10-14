SDSU West beats SoccerCity in new poll

SAN DIEGO — Three weeks before competing ballot measures go head-to-head to redevelop the Mission Valley stadium a site, a majority of San Diegans said they’re voting yes on Measure G and no on Measure E in a new SurveyUSA poll commissioned by the Union-Tribune and local media.

Measure G, the SDSU West Initiative, would have the city sell 132 acres of land to San Diego State University. Some 57 percent of respondents said they are in favor of the measure; 26 percent said they were against it and 17 percent are unsure of where they stand, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

That compares to 32 percent of locals who said they supported Measure E, the SoccerCity initiative that would have the city lease 233 acres at the stadium site and 20 acres at the Chargers’ former Murphy Canyon facility to investment firm FS Investors. Some 48 percent of respondents said they were against the measure and 20 percent are still undecided.

The poll surveyed 618 likely city of San Diego voters between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10. The margin of error is plus or minus five percentage points on the voting questions.

Read the full article at The San Diego Union-Tribune.