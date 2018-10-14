Midterm measures will shape county’s future, from stadiums to pot policy

SAN DIEGO — Voters have a chance to weigh in on more than two dozen local measures that will shape the future of our region in the November midterm elections.

The issues range from marijuana laws to rent control measures and the fate of the stadium in Mission Valley. Depending on where you live, you’ll be asked for your vote on four measures at the county level and then a series of other propositions based on your city.

Mission Valley stadium proposals

If you live in the city of San Diego, you’ll be asked to vote “Yes” or “No” on two different proposals for the stadium in Mission Valley (formerly Qualcomm, now SDCCU Stadium). If both measures receive more than 50 percent of the vote, the measure with the most votes will win. If neither breaks 50 percent, voters will leave the stadium’s future to the city, which would likely seek out more proposals.

Measure E: SoccerCity

This ballot measure aims to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to San Diego to share a new stadium with San Diego State football. It also calls for the creation of a 34-acre river park, 12 acres of sports fields and 9 acres of neighborhood parks, plus office, residential, hotel and retail space.

Measure G: SDSU West

This ballot measure proposes the sale of the Mission Valley Stadium site to San Diego State University or a school affiliate to use for public, government or commerical purposes that “promote the university’s higher education mission.” That could range from academic facilities to parks, student and faculty housing, retail and hotels.

Our partners at San Diego Union-Tribune created a detailed breakdown of both measures, including each side’s supporters and where their funding comes from.

Marijuana

Though marijuana is now legal for recreational use in California under state law, details about how the drug is handled locally are still being ironed out through a series of local measures. These include Measure V in La Mesa, Measures Z and AA in Vista, and Measure Q in Chula Vista, which would all determine the rate and manner in which legal marijuana businesses are taxed in their given municipalities.

With Measure BB, Vista will also vote on whether to allow up to three delivery-only medical marijuana retailers and two testing facilities in their city. For a region that’s strictly limited the legal marijuana industry within their borders so far, Vista voters will have a large say in whether that begins to change.

Battle over moving county races to a general election

A partisan battle has broken out over Measure D, a proposition that would require all races for San Diego County elective offices to be determined in a general election, rather than allowing candidates to win an office outright in primary elections, where voter turnout is typically much lower.

Supporters argue that the smaller group of voters who participate in primaries aren’t entirely representative of the county’s needs and interests. Opponents say the measure wastes money by requiring a second election even when primaries show one candidate will win decisively.

The battle lines are pretty clearly drawn: Higher turnout elections typically have greater participation by Democrats, while Republicans typically enjoy an advantage in low-turnout elections. The measure is supported by state Assemblyman Todd Gloria and other Democrats, along with a coalition of labor unions. It’s been opposed by the local Republican Party and the five Republican county supervisors.

The two sides ultimately went to court over whether the proposition should be on the ballot in the first place and a judge ruled in August that it should. Hence, Measure D.

Make sure to view the complete list of the measures for your area for more.