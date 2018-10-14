81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia reported missing near National City

SAN DIEGO — An at-risk elderly man was reported missing in San Diego’s Shelltown neighborhood Sunday.

Gilbert Trevisio was last seen at his home in the 4000 block of Marine View Drive just before 10 a.m., said police. He resides in an assisted living facility.

Due to his diagnosed dementia, Trevisio believes he lives in Yuma, Ariz.

Trevisio has been reported missing in the past and was found in downtown San Diego.

Officials believe he is lost and cannot find his way back home.

Trevisio is described as an 81-year-old Hispanic male, 5’6”, 140 lb., with grey hair, and blue eyes. Trevisio was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277.