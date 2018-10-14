Dozens injured in chain reaction bus crash on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES — A bus crash on the 405 Freeway sparked a series of other collisions and sent dozens of people to the hospital in the North Hills area of Los Angeles Sunday.

Officials were forced to partially shut down the highway after the crashes, which officials say injured more than 20 people, according to FOX 5 broadcast partner KTLA.

#trafficalert 405 Fwy FULL closure at Nordhoff still in place due to a multi-patient #LAFD incident crossing both sides of the freeway please avoid and follow @CHPsouthern for traffic updates 📷 Amy Bastman pic.twitter.com/fExM2vYn1q — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 14, 2018

The incident, which happened around 1 p.m. and involved at least one bus, caused reaction collisions on both sides of the freeway divider, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Paramedics evaluated some 40 patients, 25 of them transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to LAFD.

Five people—three women ages 49, 60 and 88 and two men ages 30 and 69—were in serious condition, the agency said.

“Three of those patients did not have serious visible injuries, however based on the severity of the impact, protocol deems their condition requiring paramedic transport,” the agency explained.

Twenty other people sustained minor injuries and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

All southbound lanes north of Norhoff Street have been blocked, the California Highway Patrol said. Officials also shut down the carpool lane on the northbound side of the freeway, a CHP spokesperson told KTLA.