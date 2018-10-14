× 2,000-gallon sewage spill closes beach Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — Officials closed a beach in Del Mar Sunday after a sewage spill.

The city announced the closure along the coast near 8th Street around 11:30 a.m.

The sewage spill was contained, but not before 2,000 gallons spilled into the ocean from a storm drain, leaving officials concerned enough to close down the beach over water quality concerns.

Officials posted signs in the area while workers took samples of the ocean water to determine whether it was safe for beachgoers to swim again.