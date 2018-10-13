Your guide to voting in the 2018 midterm elections

SAN DIEGO — At a time when national political tension has reached a fever pitch and San Diegans face important questions about the future of our city, a trip to the polls in the November midterm elections is a chance to make your voice heard.

The 2018 midterm ballot is a long one — five-feet long, by our measure. Voters will choose their next governor, weigh in on the battle for Congress, vote on 11 statewide initiatives and determine dozens of local propositions and offices. You can view an online sample ballot here to mull over the federal, state and local issues that affect you specifically.

It’s a lot to sort through, but we’ve got you covered. You’ll find a list of helpful links and important dates below, and make sure to visit our Election Guide page regularly for breakdowns of specific races and continued election coverage.

Still need to register? Complete a painless process online by Oct. 22. Register now.

Not sure if you’re registered? Check your status here.

Need to find your polling place? Enter your information here.

Want to vote by mail? Sign up for your mail-in ballot before Oct. 30.

More questions? The county has an extensive FAQ.

Important Dates:

Oct. 8

First day mail ballots are available

Oct. 15

Vote-by-mail ballot processing (signature checking) begins

Oct. 22

Deadline to Register to Vote

Oct. 23 – Nov. 6

Conditional Voter Registration period. If you missed the registration deadline you may still register and vote only at the Registrar’s office.

Oct. 30

Last day to sign up to be a mail ballot voter. Applications due by 5 p.m.

Nov. 3 – Nov. 4

Weekend Voting at the Registrar of Voters office. Open for voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

Nov. 6

Election Day – Polls are open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Registrar of Voters Office is open for voting 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.