Police search for carjacker in stolen pickup

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Saturday for a man who carjacked a Toyota pickup truck after first tryign to take a woman’s SUV, authorities said.

The carjacking was reported at 6:13 p.m. at 3645 Lloyd Terrace, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 21-year-old woman was parking her Ford Expedition on the street when the suspect walked up to the passenger side window, pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys, Heims said. “The victim turned off the truck and threw the keys at the suspect then she got out of the truck and ran away.”

The suspect recovered the keys, got in on the driver’s side and put the keys in the ignition but got out and walked to a house with an open garage, he said.

The suspect pointed a gun at a man inside a garage and demanded his truck, Heims said. The victim handed over the keys and the suspect took the gray 2002 Toyota Tacoma truck with a ladder rack in the back. The California license number is 6Y93910.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with short dark hair and a short beard, wearing a dark hoodie, red shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, the officer said..

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.