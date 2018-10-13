Mustang driver killed in 4-car crash on North County freeway

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The driver of a Ford Mustang was killed when he reportedly crashed into three separate vehicles at a high speed on Interstate 15 in Escondido Saturday morning, an officer said.

A 25-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 2007 Ford Mustang around 6:20 a.m., heading south on I-15 just before state Route 78 when he approached stopped traffic and sideswiped a 2018 Ford Edge in the No. 2 lane of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale.

After the initial collision, the Mustang struck a Ford F-450 two-axle truck stopped in the No. 1 lane, then another Ford F-450 in the No. 2 lane.

The Mustang driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, suffered major injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Smale said.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Lanes of southbound I-15 were blocked in the area for about two hours after the crash while investigators and emergency personnel worked, Smale said. All lanes were re-opened shortly before 9 a.m.