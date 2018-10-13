Motorcyclist killed in rainy North County freeway crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man riding a motorcycle through Friday night’s rainstorm was fatally injured when his bike went off a North County freeway off- ramp.

Rain and lightning filled the sky around 10 p.m. Friday as a 22-year- old motorcyclist on a 2007 Yamaha headed north on Interstate 5 just before state Route 76 in Oceanside, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale.

The man began to exit at Route 76, but as he made his way down the off- ramp, his bike drifted off the left-hand side of the roadway, Smale said.

The biker first traveled up a dirt embankment, then back onto the paved off-ramp, where he was ejected from the motorcycle.

Paramedics took the man to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, where he was pronounced dead, Smale said.

Lanes near the crash were intermittently closed until about 11:30 p.m.

The incident was under investigation.