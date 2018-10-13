Grenade scare forces evacuations at local Goodwill

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — The Lemon Grove Goodwill store had to be evacuated Saturday after reports that someone found a grenade in the shop — or at least a convincing fake.

Dispatchers were told around 10:30 a.m. that someone found a possibly-functional grenade at the Goodwill on Broadway near Lemon Grove Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bomb and Arson Unit went to the store to investigate, but determined the object was simply a practice grenade used for training exercises.

Investigators cleared the scene and the store was deemed safe to enter.