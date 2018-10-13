Authorities issue advisory for beaches after rainstorm

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health is warning people to stay out of the water at local beaches following Friday night’s thunderstorm.

Officials issued a general advisory Saturday for all county beaches — especially those near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets.

Urban runoff can create heightened levels of bacteria in the water after a rainstorm, according to county officials. Beachgoers were asked to avoid the water for at least 72 hours after the storm.

No signage is posted for a general advisory.