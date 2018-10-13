At emotional memorial, murdered businessman’s family left to ask ‘Why?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Hundreds of people gathered at a memorial service Saturday to remember an El Cajon man who police say was murdered at his flooring business Wednesday.

Ghedeer "Tony" Radda was a fixture in the local Chaldean community and a well-respected business owner throughout San Diego County. Crowds flocked to the Palms Restaurant and Banquet Hall in El Cajon to remember the man -- and to ask the question, "Why?"

Loved ones say his death is devastating and they still can’t understand why anyone would want to kill him. “Doesn’t make any sense at all. No sense at all,” Radda's cousin, Venus Lebel, told FOX 5.

Lebel said his cousin he was one of the kindest people anyone could ever meet. She says his death is felt by everyone he knew.

“There is not a person that he didn’t touch, there’s not a person that he didn’t leave an impact on,” said Lebel. “He was just everything to all of us, so we’re just kind of broken right now.”

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Bottom Price Flooring located in the East Village after a customer reported discovering Radda’s body.

San Diego Homicide Investigators have not released a motive for the killing but say surveillance video taken from inside the business showed two suspects, an unknown man and woman wearing disguises. Investigators believe the people on the video are responsible for Radda’s murder.

As police search for those suspects, Radda’s wife, two daughters, extended family and the community that loved him continue to ask, "Why?"

“Us people here, that have seen the images, are forever going to be haunted by those masks,” said Lebel. “(We're) hopeful that they will catch these people and that justice will be served, and that we can hopefully start closing doors on this nightmare and just cope in peace.”

A GoFundMe page has been created for his wife and two children he left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.