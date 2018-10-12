Study ranks San Diego among top 10 cities with most annoying neighbors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego ranked among the top ten U.S. cities with the most annoying neighbors, according to a recent study.

The study conducted by Improvenet surveyed 2,500 people in two dozen large metropolitan areas.

San Diego ranked tenth.

Dallas ranked at the top of the list, while Los Angeles and San Francisco were also ranked in the 10.

Factors such as loud music, loud voices (adults and kids), parking issues, loud parties and the smell of cooking were just some of the 36 things that those surveyed found to be a nuisance.

Out of the 36 factors, the study ranked San Diego as the worst city for property damage.

America’s Finest City was also ranked as the second most confrontational city behind San Antonio.