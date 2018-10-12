Storm moves into San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A storm brought rain and lightning to parts of San Diego County Friday night, causing power outages and creating slick conditions on the roads.

Downtown San Diego and Oceanside received the most rain, with measurements reaching about one-third of an inch.

Thousands of people in several communities in northeastern San Diego County experienced power outages, including in Fallbrook, Valley Center and Bonsall.

Rain and lightning caused a delay of over an hour in the SDSU Aztecs football game and cut short several high school football games across the county.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight into Saturday.

