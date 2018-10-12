State tenants take rent control battle to ballot box

SAN DIEGO – Proposition 10 would overturn a 23-year-old law limiting the use of rent control in California, allowing cities to enact rent control.

The prop would throw out a state law Costa-Hawkins Act that barred rent control on all housing built after February 1, 1995. It would give landlords the right to raise the rent to a market rate after a tenant moves out.

If it passes, local governments would be able to implement rent control on newer properties.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s has published opinion pieces in support and opposition Yes on Prop 10 | No on Prop 10