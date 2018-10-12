Skyway could go from airport to downtown San Diego, study says

SAN DIEGO — An unconventional mode of urban transit is being floated in front of city leaders and regional agencies as a solution to connect airport travelers to San Diego’s downtown area, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

More recognizable as a ski lift or gondola, an aerial cableway system is the best answer to the airport’s in-and-out transportation woes, according to County Supervisor Ron Roberts. His office commissioned a report to study the feasibility of using a so-called “skyway” to get people from the Convention Center to San Diego International Airport, and vice versa, with a handful of stops at various points along Harbor Drive.

The report cost $75,000 and was prepared by consulting firm WSP Global with help from the San Diego Association of Governments. It was recently shared with the mayor’s office, the Port of San Diego, the San Diego Regional Airport Authority and other agencies in an effort to prompt interest — and action.

It comes as the airport wraps up an environmental review for a proposed $3 billion redevelopment, which critics say will increase traffic congestion on Harbor Drive.