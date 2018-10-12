Over 3,000 without power in North County

SAN DIEGO — Several communities in northeastern San Diego County experienced power outages Friday night.

As of 9:20 p.m., customers were without power in the following communities:

1,022 customers in Twin Oaks, Lawrence Welk, Hidden Meadows, S. Couser Canyon, Lilac, Castle Creek, Bonsall, Camino Del Rey Downs and Gopher Canyon

902 customers in Live Oak Park, Winterwarm, San Luis Rey Heights, South Fallbrook and Bonsall

1,273 customers in Fallbrook, Rainbow and Pala Mesa ViIllage

The power was expected to be restored by 11 p.m.

View the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map here.