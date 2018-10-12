Over 3,000 without power in North County

Posted 9:11 PM, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:21PM, October 12, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Several communities in northeastern San Diego County experienced power outages Friday night.

As of 9:20 p.m., customers were without power in the following communities:

  • 1,022 customers in Twin Oaks, Lawrence Welk, Hidden Meadows, S. Couser Canyon, Lilac, Castle Creek, Bonsall, Camino Del Rey Downs and Gopher Canyon
  • 902 customers in Live Oak Park, Winterwarm, San Luis Rey Heights, South Fallbrook and Bonsall
  • 1,273 customers in Fallbrook, Rainbow and Pala Mesa ViIllage

The power was expected to be restored by 11 p.m.

View the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map here.