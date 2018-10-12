Mega Millions grows to $548M making it third-largest jackpot in history

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO – Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the jackpot has reached $548 million.
The jackpot is the third-largest in the game’s history and the odds of winning are 302,000,000 to one.
No one has matched the numbers since July 24, when an office pool in Santa Clara, California won.
The Powerball drawing is Saturday night and the jackpot is $314 million.
The last Powerball winner matched the numbers on August 11.