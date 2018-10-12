× Mega Millions grows to $548M making it third-largest jackpot in history

SAN DIEGO – Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the jackpot has reached $548 million.

The jackpot is the third-largest in the game’s history and the odds of winning are 302,000,000 to one.

No one has matched the numbers since July 24, when an office pool in Santa Clara, California won.

The Powerball drawing is Saturday night and the jackpot is $314 million.

The last Powerball winner matched the numbers on August 11.