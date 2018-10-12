Man uses demand note to rob Oceanside bank

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Police Friday were searching for a man suspected of using a demand note to rob an Oceanside bank.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Union Bank branch on South Coast Highway and Leonard Avenue, Oceanside police Sgt. Keli Garcia said.

The suspect did not display a weapon or threaten to use one, but demanded $20,000 in his note, Garcia said.

The thief did not get the amount he demanded, but did make off with an undisclosed amount of cash and also took the demand note with him, Garcia said.

The suspect, who left the bank in an unknown direction and remains at large, was described as a 6-foot, 190-pound black man of between 20 and 30 with a dark complexion and a beard. He wore a black hoodie sweatshirt and a flat- brimmed hat with the interlocking SD logo of the San Diego Padres.

FBI agents responded to the scene to help Oceanside detectives investigate, Garcia said, adding that the Oceanside Police Department was expected to handle the investigation unless the robbery emerges as part of a series of heists.