Judge to hear comment on proposed placement for sexually violent predator

SAN DIEGO – A judge is expected to take public comment Friday on the proposed placement of sexually violent predator Alvin Quarles in the community of Jacumba Hot Springs in eastern San Diego County.

In August, the Department of State Hospitals proposed placing Quarles at a residence at 43050 Desert Rose Ranch Road, about four miles from the downtown area of Jacumba Hot Springs.

Quarles, 56, was dubbed the “Bolder-Than-Most” rapist because of the way he attacked his victims, at knifepoint, sometimes forcing the women’s husbands or boyfriends to watch.

Quarles pleaded guilty in 1989 to committing more than a dozen sexual assaults in the mid-to-late 1980s and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Prior to Quarles’ release from prison, the District Attorney’s Office filed a petition to have him civilly committed as a sexually violent predator.

In 2014, Quarles was committed to the Department of State Hospitals to undergo sex offender treatment.

In September 2016, Quarles petitioned the court to be granted release through the Conditional Release Program for sex offenders.

This year, Judge David Gill — after hearing testimony from numerous witnesses — found that Quarles was eligible for conditional release into the community with supervision.

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob has vehemently opposed to placing Quarles in Jacumba Hot Springs.