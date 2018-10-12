Harvest Festival Art and Craft Show returns to Del Mar

SAN DIEGO – The three-day 21st annual Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show will open Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The festival boasts more than 24,000 original and handmade creations, including jewelry, clothing, photography and ceramics being showcased and sold by more than 300 artists and crafters. Festival organizers bill the event as the largest indoor showcase on the West Coast. The festival will also offer live music and comedy, an interactive children’s area, daily contests and specialty food.

“Creating the quintessential shopping encounter that engages our patrons on every level is really key to our success,” said festival owner Nancy Glenn. “It’s all about sharing in an immersive experience that touches the heart. Whether you’re a do-it-yourself devotee, an avid art collector, or a seasoned festival-goer, our presentation brings together emerging artists whose passions spark excitement and new trends.”

The festival will benefit a pair of local nonprofits in addition to its arts and crafts sales. The Greyhound Adoption Center will host the event’s parcel check for the fifth consecutive year and the North County Food Bank will have non-perishable food donation stations around the festival grounds. Festival organizers have also partnered with the San Diego Union-Tribune and KPBS to bring the event to San Diego County.