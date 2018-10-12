Gunman robs Serra Mesa Walmart

SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a gun robbed a Walmart in Serra Mesa Friday afternoon.

The thief confronted a clerk at the store in the 3300 block of Murphy Canyon Road about 3:30 p.m., lifted his shirt to display a handgun in his waistband and demanded money, according to San Diego police.

After the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the store and fled in an unknown direction.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch, 190-pound black man wearing sunglasses and dark clothing, including a baseball cap, Officer Robert Heims said.