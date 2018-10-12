FBI seeks public’s help identifying El Cajon bank robber

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Diego Crimes Task Force sought the public’s help identifying a man responsible for a pair of bank robberies, it was announced Friday.

The first known robbery occurred around 10:50 a.m. on September 14 at the Mission Federal Credit Union in the 700 block of Johnson Avenue. The second robbery happened October 9 at 3:45 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road, said FBI Special Agent Davene Butler.

During each robbery, the bandit handed a bank teller a note threatening the use of a weapon and demanding cash. After getting money, the robber fled the scene, said Special Agent Butler.

The provided images of the robber were captured on surveillance video.

The robber was described by officials as a white man, 50-60 years old, 6’0″ tall with a thin build.

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800, https://tips.fbi.gov/; or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477; www.sdcrimestoppers.org for web and mobile app tips.