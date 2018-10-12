Explore Southern California’s largest corn maze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEMECULA, Calif. – The largest corn maze in Southern California has people of all ages a-maze-d!

Heather Lake took a road trip to Temecula Friday to check out the harvest festivities and see if she could navigate the corn maze.

The maze is located at the Big Horse Feed and is open through October 28.

The designer of the corn maze added messages for those who have served in the Armed Forces. Can you read the message?