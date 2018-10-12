Experts warn against vape vitamin craze

SAN DIEGO – If vaping vitamins sounds too good to be true — it is, according to nutrition experts.

Companies are selling e-liquid vitamin vapes on Amazon and other online retailers. Rather than the nicotine and flavoring that e-cigarettes usually have, they are replacing this with vitamins like B12.

The company VitaminVape claimed their B12 vapor is more effective than pills or shots, and within five to ten puffs, people can take in 5,000 percent of their daily B12 dose.

Dr. Charles Mueller, a professor of nutrition at New York University, warned science does not back up the vitamin vape pens.

Inhaling the vitamins alone does not mean your body absorbs it. Absorption of nutrients cannot happen until it reaches your small intestine — which food, liquid, and supplements can do — not air.

“Vitamins need to come with [fat and water] and go through the same gastrointestinal tract to be absorbed,” said Mueller. “The GI tract lets in nutrients and water – and nothing else. The lungs let CO2 and oxygen go back and forth – and nothing else – and that’s pretty remarkable.”

The inhalation of food or liquids into your lungs can cause problems as well.

A study done by the University of Athens and released in the American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular supports research that e-cigarettes have little to no difference to traditional cigarettes.

“We conclude that both e-cig vaping and conventional cigarette smoking negatively impact lung biology,” said Dr Constantinos Glyno, co-author of the study.

Other companies like NutroVape and BioVape have also tried to cash in on the vitamin vapor market, and the number of companies to do so continue to grow.

Marissa Gonzales contributed to this report.