Decision to repeal gas tax in hands of voters

SAN DIEGO — Voters will decide Proposition 6 which would repeal the gas tax increase enacted in 2017 and require voter approval for fuel tax increases in the future.

An initiative led by former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio that would repeal last year’s gas-tax increase in California will be on the statewide ballot in November.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s has published opinion pieces in support and opposition Yes on Prop 6 | No on Prop 6

Gov. Jerry Brown, who along with state Democratic leaders pushed for the gas tax increase to fix California’s roads and bridges, blasted the initiative to repeal it.

“This flawed and dangerous measure pushed by Trump’s Washington allies jeopardizes the safety of millions of Californians by stopping local communities from fixing their crumbling roads and bridges. Just say no,” Brown said in a statement.

A campaign financed by national Republican leaders, including GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, spent $1.7 million to put the Gas Tax Repeal Initiative on the ballot.

DeMaio, chairman of Reform California and a conservative talk show host on KOGO Radio, spearheaded the effort in San Diego.

“We are thrilled by the successful qualification of the Gas Tax Repeal Initiative and this is a huge win for the tens of thousands dedicated and organized grass roots volunteers who helped collect signatures,” DeMaio said.