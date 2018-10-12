Death of YouTube star in wrong-way crash ruled an accident: autopsy

SAN DIEGO — Five days before 18-year-old Youtube star “McSkillet” caused a head-on crash in his luxury car that killed him and two other people on Interstate 805, he began having what he described as a “meltdown,” and what the Medical Examiner’s Office said was suggestive of manic behavior, according to an autopsy report released Friday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Trevor James Heitmann never slowed down or tried to swerve on Aug. 23 as he sped at more than 100 mph in the wrong direction in his McLaren sports car toward an SUV occupied by Aileen Pizarro, 43, and her 12-year-old daughter, Aryana Pizarro.

The 2015 McLaren 650S disintegrated in the crash, instantly killing Heitmann. The Pizarros’ Hyundai SUV was nearly as badly damaged and burst into flames. The Medical Examiner’s Office has said the mother and daughter were killed on impact.