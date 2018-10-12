Car hits man crossing street in Pacific Beach bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A 25-year-old man suffered serious head injuries Friday when he was struck by a car while crossing a Pacific Beach street in an attempt to catch up to an Uber, police said.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Garnet Avenue, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The 25-year-old man was crossing Garnet Avenue from the south curb to the north curb when he was struck by a 2005 Infiniti sedan driven by a 35-year- old man westbound on Garnet Avenue, Bourasa said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious head injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Bourasa said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Bourasa said.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, Bourasa said.