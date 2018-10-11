San Diego Mesa College to host Hispanic Heritage Month events Thursday

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mesa College will host a trio of events Thursday celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture and Hispanic Heritage Month.

The college’s Borderless Scholars Program and the Rising Immigrant Scholars through Education will host a conference at 9 a.m. offering resources to undocumented students. The conference will also give undocumented students the chance to meet each other as well as immigration advocates among the school’s faculty and staff.

“As a designated Hispanic Serving Institution, we celebrate our students and culture, and ensure that we provide events, activities and resources — not only to our Hispanic student population, but to all our students — to promote awareness and academic success,” said Leticia Lopez, acting program manager for STEM Conexiones and Proyecto Exito.

At 12:30 p.m., a group of students from a Mesa College Spanish class will give poster presentations highlighting Latino leaders in the U.S. College officials say the event is designed to demonstrate the contributions the Latino community makes to U.S. scientific, economic and cultural progress as well as give Latino and Hispanic Mesa College students a sense of pride in their culture and in their role models.

The final event is a forum at 1:30 p.m. featuring undocumented poet Yosimar Reyes and a group of Mesa College students. During the forum, Reyes will discuss #UndocuJoy, an effort by the immigration advocacy organization Define American to show a positive portrayal of undocumented immigrants in lieu of the often victimizing way in which immigrants are depicted, the organization says.

The day of events marks the conclusion of Mesa College’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, which started in mid-September. The school will host Undocumented Students Week of Action events starting Oct. 15.