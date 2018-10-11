Police: Customer finds business owner dead in East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The owner of a flooring business was identified as the person who was found dead in the East Village building, police said Thursday.

A customer called San Diego police at 3:42 p.m. Thursday after finding Ghedeer Tony Radda, 49, unresponsive on the floor of a business located at 1015 G Street, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Patrol officers and rescue personnel arrived soon after and found Radda with no pulse, not breathing and with apparent trauma to his upper body, Dobbs said. Officers attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police searched Thursday for a man and woman recorded on surveillance cameras and suspected of being involved in Radda’s death, Dobbs said. The video showed a man of unknown race wearing a mask resembling an older woman with gray hair and a light-skinned female with long purple hair, possibly a wig, and wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Both suspects walked away from the area, headed an unknown direction, Dobbs said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.