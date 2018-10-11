MTS agrees to build affordable housing on abandoned parking lots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System Board of Directors unanimously agreed Thursday to change its joint development policy to redevelop empty and unused parking lots into affordable housing.

Public transportation advocacy group Circulate San Diego recommended the change in an April report detailing how MTS has at least 57 acres of land and parking lots that could be repurposed into about 8,000 new housing units.

San Diego City Councilwoman and MTS Board Chair Georgette Gomez did the most to help guide the policy change into becoming reality, Circulate San Diego representatives said.

"We applaud Chair Gomez for championing this major victory," said Circulate San Diego Executive Director Colin Parent. "The new policy incorporates our recommendations and will help the region alleviate the current housing crisis."

Representatives from local housing advocacy groups Housing You Matters and the San Diego Housing Federation joined Parent and Circulate San Diego in asking the MTS Board to accept the recommendations.