Injured driver pulled from wreckage on SR-94

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A man was hospitalized Thursday with major injuries after his SUV crashed into the center divider on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove and the vehicle overturned, officials said.

The solo-vehicle crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound SR-94 near the Massachusetts Avenue offramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The 35-year-old man driving the SUV lost control of the vehicle, hit the center divider and overturned.

The SUV driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with major injuries, Doerr said.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, Doerr said.