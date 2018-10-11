Half-inch of rain possible in San Diego this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The National Weather Service says that a cut-off low will stream through San Diego County over the weekend, dropping up to one-half an inch of rain in San Diego and up to one inch in the mountains.

The precipitation will arrive late Friday night and intensify on Saturday morning before slowly trailing off into Sunday, forecasters say.

The region will remain reasonably warm; San Diego’s daytime high will be 76 on Friday, 71 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Forecasters say it appears that hot, dry, offshore winds will develop next week.