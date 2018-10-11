Family remembers East Village murder victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The family of a man murdered inside his East Village business Wednesday is speaking out for the first time, remembering their loved one and continuing their search for answers.

Police identified the victim Thursday as 49-year-old Ghedeer Radda, but everyone knew him as Tony. Radda owned a flooring business for the last 16 years.

That business was also where tragedy unfolded Wednesday afternoon. Radda's niece Nicole Mansour tells FOX 5 her family is still struggling to come to terms with his death.

"He went to work one day and didn’t come back. It’s an out-of-body experience for them. Their feelings are very raw, they haven’t had time to process it," said Mansour.

Mansour described her uncle as the kind of guy everyone loved.

"You might not have known him for very long, but he made you feel like you’ve known him his whole life because he was so warm and personable," she said.

The husband and father of two young girls was also a hard worker. Mansour says he woke up every day at 6 a.m. and went to work to provide a good life for his family.

Police have released surveillance images of a man and woman believed to be connected to Radda's death. They are described as a man wearing a mask resembling an older woman and a woman with long purple hair, possibly a wig.

"They have forever ruined a family dynamic, they have taken away someone that we love over material things and I hope and pray that my family has peace and justice," said Mansour.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe page for Radda's family.