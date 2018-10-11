Crews make quick work of East County apartment fire

SAN DIEGO — Fire officials worked quickly to put out a fire at an East County apartment Thursday morning.

More from the fire in Spring Valley. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/H3DfH0RkVv — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) October 11, 2018

The flames first erupted at the home on Austin Drive, near the post office and Sweetwater Springs Community School, around 10 a.m.

By 10:30 a.m., San Miguel Fire crews had tackled the flames and officials were beginning their investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said nine people were temporarily without a home after the fire.

