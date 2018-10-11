Crews make quick work of East County apartment fire

SAN DIEGO — Fire officials worked quickly to put out a fire at an East County apartment Thursday morning.
The flames first erupted at the home on Austin Drive, near the post office and Sweetwater Springs Community School, around 10 a.m.
By 10:30 a.m., San Miguel Fire crews had tackled the flames and officials were beginning their investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said nine people were temporarily without a home after the fire.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
32.731807 -116.974736