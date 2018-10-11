Crews fight towering flames at Otay Mesa junkyard

SAN DIEGO — Crews fought a large commercial fire at an auto-wrecking yard in Otay Mesa early Thursday evening.

SkyFOX showed flames leaping from a pile of wrecked vehicles in the yard shortly after 5:30 p.m. The address was listed to Tapatio Auto and Truck Recycling on Datsun Street, near Brown Field Municipal Airport.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials told FOX 5 the fire started in a mobile home at the yard. Seven engines were called to the scene to fight back the flames. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles around the fire at its peak.

By 6:30 p.m., firefighters had made significant progress on the blaze. No one was injured in the fire. “Wrecked cars are the casualties,” San Diego Fire quipped on Twitter.

Engines remained on scene into the evening.